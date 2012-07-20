(Refiles to add missing word in paragraph 6)
MUMBAI, July 20 Indian gold edged higher on
Friday, helped by global markets and a weaker rupee, with
physical traders eager to book deals ahead of the festivals
months.
* At 2:43 pm, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.26 percent
up at 29,234 rupees per 10 grams.
* Overseas gold hovered near $1,580 per ounce as investors
clung to hopes for more monetary easing from the U.S. central
bank after weak data in the previous session.
* The rupee, which weakened on Friday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Gold imports into India have already witnessed a more than
50 percent drop, and continue to fall in coming quarters.
* "Demand has slowed down again... there could be offtake if
prices fall to 28,800 rupees," said Ketan Shroff, director with
Pushpak Bullion, a wholesaler in Mumbai.
* A below-average monsoon could impact farm income. Most of
the country's gold imports happen through rural areas.
* India's gold imports fell by over half in the June quarter
and could slide by a third over the next three months as prices
inflated by a weak rupee and a 4 percent import duty encourage
traders to use scrap, a Reuters poll showed.
* Silver traded flat. Silver for September delivery
on the MCX was 0.01 percent higher at 52,676 rupees per kg.
* At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,403 29,450
Silver .999/kg 53,394 53,680
At 2:43 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Aug gold 29,234 +76
Sept silver 52,682 +12
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)