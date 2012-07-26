MUMBAI, July 26 Indian gold prices stayed
steady, hovering near a four-week high on Thursday, attracting
sellers wanting to take advantage of rising prices though
physical buying was weak.
* At 0905 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent
lower at 29,817 rupees per 10 grams, not far from the previous
day's high 29,867 rupees, a level last seen on June 28.
* "There is scrap coming in the market, and imports have
fallen sharply," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk,
Parker Bullion, adding monsoon will play a spoilsport for gold
demand this year.
* India corners about 20,000 tonnes of scrap in the form of
jewellery, bars and coins, and selling is seen with a spurt in
gold prices.
* Buying remained subdued due to high prices and tight
liquidity. Festivals in India, the world's biggest buyer in
2011, will start next month, and continue till November.
Weddings will also take place during this period.
* Rural areas, which depend on monsoon and agriculture for
livelihood, consumes about 60 percent of the country's imports.
* Silver edged lower in line with copper, another industrial
metal.
* Silver for September delivery was 0.41 percent
lower at 53,233 rupees per kg.
* At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,195 29,748
Silver .999/kg 54,340 53,402
At 2:22 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Aug gold 29,794 -41
Sept silver 53,239 -214
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)