MUMBAI, July 27 Indian gold prices stayed in the
vicinity of their highest level in four weeks, driving away
jewellers seeking to stock up for upcoming festivals.
* The most-active gold for August delivery hit a
high of 29,829 rupees per 10 grams, before trading 0.10 percent
higher at 29,823 rupees at 0839 GMT.
* Imports have declined so far in the year and below normal
monsoon rains threaten to cut consumption further. Monsoon rains
are vital to the farm economy in rural areas, which contribute
to 60 percent of gold imports.
* "Buying is still slow. There are chances that buying could
start by middle of August, weddings will start by then and we
are expecting orders," said S.K. Jain, president of Chandni
Chowk Jewellers Association in New Delhi.
* Festivals will start in August, and continue till
November. Weddings also take place during this period.
* Scrap flow abated as consumers expected further increase
in prices.
* Silver also traded higher following copper, another
industrial metal.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.30
percent higher at 53,378 rupees per kg.
* At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,170 30,263
Silver .999/kg 54,346 54,455
At 2:20 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Aug gold 29,832 +39
Sept silver 53,351 +134
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)