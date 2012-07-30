MUMBAI, July 30 Indian gold prices stayed steady for the fourth straight session on Monday, consolidating near the highest level in more than four weeks, and traders awaited a clear direction in prices even as weak monsoon rains threatened to cut demand from rural areas.

* The most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.01 percent lower at 29,792 rupees per 10 grams, after trading flat for three sessions in a row.

* The contract traded near the highest level since June 28.

* Imports of gold into India, the world's biggest consumer in 2011, have already fallen more than 50 percent so far.

* "Demand is slow because prices are above 30,000 rupees," said Ketan Shroff, director with Pushpak Bullion, a wholesaler in Mumbai.

* "There might be some correction in euro, so fall can be seen in gold to 29,500, which is a good opportunity to buy," said Shroff.

* Monsoon rains, which have been below normal so far, are vital to the farm economy in rural areas that account for 60 percent of gold demand. A weak monsoon is already a cause of concern for many jewellers, traders said.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.09 percent higher at 53,275 rupees per kg.

* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

=============================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,175 30,260

Silver .999/kg 54,337 54,380

At 3:15 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=============================================

Aug gold 29,786 -10

Sept silver 53,295 +67