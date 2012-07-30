MUMBAI, July 30 Indian gold prices stayed steady
for the fourth straight session on Monday, consolidating near
the highest level in more than four weeks, and traders awaited a
clear direction in prices even as weak monsoon rains threatened
to cut demand from rural areas.
* The most-active gold for August delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.01 percent lower at 29,792 rupees
per 10 grams, after trading flat for three sessions in a row.
* The contract traded near the highest level since June 28.
* Imports of gold into India, the world's biggest consumer
in 2011, have already fallen more than 50 percent so far.
* "Demand is slow because prices are above 30,000 rupees,"
said Ketan Shroff, director with Pushpak Bullion, a wholesaler
in Mumbai.
* "There might be some correction in euro, so fall can be
seen in gold to 29,500, which is a good opportunity to buy,"
said Shroff.
* Monsoon rains, which have been below normal so far, are
vital to the farm economy in rural areas that account for 60
percent of gold demand. A weak monsoon is already a cause of
concern for many jewellers, traders said.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.09
percent higher at 53,275 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,175 30,260
Silver .999/kg 54,337 54,380
At 3:15 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Aug gold 29,786 -10
Sept silver 53,295 +67
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)