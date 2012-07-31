MUMBAI, July 31 Indian gold traders waited for bargains ahead of festivals next month as prices extended gains for another session, nearing the elusive 30,000 rupees mark. * The most-active gold contract for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.30 percent up at 29,878 rupees per 10 grams at 0940 GMT, after hitting a high of 29,930 rupees, its highest since June 28. * Gold imports declined in the first half of the year, and industry officials expect the trend to continue. * "People are not happy with the sudden jump in prices, business is not that great... there could be a little buying d ue to festivals from next month," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata. * The festivals season starts in August in India, the world's biggest buyer in 2011, and continue till November. * Traders are also eyeing the monsoon forecast for the second half of the June-September season, vital to gold demand in rural areas. * Monsoon rains, which have been below normal so far, are vital to the farm economy in rural areas that account for 60 percent of gold demand. * Silver also edged higher, following the yellow metal. * Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.69 percent higher at 54,197 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Tuesday Monday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 30,380 30,183 Silver .999/kg 55,490 54,337 At 2:40 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Aug gold 29,892 +104 Sept silver 54,280 +453 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)