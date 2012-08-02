MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian gold futures steadied on
Thursday, following global leads, but traders sought price
direction ahead of the monetary policy statement from the
European Central Bank.
* The most-active gold for August delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.26 percent higher at 29,684
rupees per 10 grams at 1040 GMT.
* ECB chief Mario Draghi boosted hopes for fresh action to
help the euro last week when he said he would do whatever was
necessary to protect the single currency.
* "Any such central bank event is vital to the market and
people generally refuse to take positions before this," said a
dealer with a private bank in Mumbai.
* Physical demand has been subdued so far this year and is
expected to remain dull.
* The festival season starts in August in India, the world's
biggest gold buyer in 2011, and continues till November.
* Traders are also watching the monsoon forecast for the
second half of the June-September season, which is vital to gold
demand in rural areas.
* Monsoon rains, which have been below normal so far, are
vital to the farm economy in rural areas, which account for 60
percent of gold demand.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.09
percent higher at 53,221 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 4:16 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,100 30,136
Silver .999/kg 54,100 54,880
At 4:21 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 30,038 +24
Sept silver 53,189 +17
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)