MUMBAI, Aug 3 Indian gold traders stayed on the sidelines as they prepared to face weak rural demand after the weather office forecast a drought which could dent farm incomes and savings. * Physical demand has been subdued so far this year and is expected to remain dull after doubling of import duty to 4 percent. Deficient monsoon rains could further dent gold demand in rural areas, which contribute to 60 percent of imports. * "No one is buying now, there is pin drop silence... the whole liquidity cycle will dry up in the short-term, hampering our business," said Kumar Jain, vice-president of Mumbai Jewellers Association. * The federal government signalled the first drought in three years on Thursday, which could squeeze crop yields and farmers' income. * The festival season starts in August in India, the world's biggest gold buyer in 2011, and continues till November. * The most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.23 percent lower at 29,946 rupees per 10 grams at 1104 GMT. * Silver futures also traded flat following the yellow metal. * Silver for September delivery was 0.09 percent higher at 52,856 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Friday Thursday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 29,987 30,045 Silver .999/kg 54,087 54,100 At 4:34 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Oct gold 29,940 -74 Sept silver 52,854 -51 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)