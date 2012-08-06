MUMBAI, Aug 6 Indian gold hit the 30,000-rupees mark on Monday, following firm global markets, while a stronger rupee kept the upside limited, with traders unwilling to book deals near the keenly-watched level. * At 0939 GMT, the most-traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.21 percent higher at 29,966 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 30,004 rupees earlier in the day. * The contract had touched 30,396 rupees on Aug. 3 . * Global gold inched higher, extending gains from the previous session after better-than-expected U.S. employment data lent support to risk appetite, weighing on the dollar. * The rupee, which traded stronger on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "Business has come to a standstill... people's money is lying with the banks, they are still waiting for prices below 30,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based JJ Gold House. * Physical demand has already halved in India, the world's biggest consumer in 2011, due to doubling of import duty to 4 percent. Forecasts of deficient rains are likely to further threaten demand from rural areas, which contribute to 60 percent of the country's gold imports. * The festival season starts in August in India, the world's biggest gold buyer in 2011, and continues till November. * Silver also traded higher following the yellow metal. * Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.17 percent higher at 53,363 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Monday Friday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 30,110 29,948 Silver .999/kg 54,382 53,970 At 3:21 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Oct gold 29,964 +61 Sept silver 53,345 +70 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)