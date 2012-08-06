MUMBAI, Aug 6 Indian gold hit the 30,000-rupees
mark on Monday, following firm global markets, while a stronger
rupee kept the upside limited, with traders unwilling to book
deals near the keenly-watched level.
* At 0939 GMT, the most-traded gold for October delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.21 percent
higher at 29,966 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of
30,004 rupees earlier in the day.
* The contract had touched 30,396 rupees on Aug. 3 .
* Global gold inched higher, extending gains from the
previous session after better-than-expected U.S. employment data
lent support to risk appetite, weighing on the dollar.
* The rupee, which traded stronger on Monday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Business has come to a standstill... people's money is
lying with the banks, they are still waiting for prices below
30,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based
JJ Gold House.
* Physical demand has already halved in India, the world's
biggest consumer in 2011, due to doubling of import duty to 4
percent. Forecasts of deficient rains are likely to further
threaten demand from rural areas, which contribute to 60 percent
of the country's gold imports.
* The festival season starts in August in India, the world's
biggest gold buyer in 2011, and continues till November.
* Silver also traded higher following the yellow metal.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.17
percent higher at 53,363 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,110 29,948
Silver .999/kg 54,382 53,970
At 3:21 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 29,964 +61
Sept silver 53,345 +70
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)