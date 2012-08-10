MUMBAI, Aug 10 Gold traders in India took to the sidelines as prices steadied near the 30,000-rupees mark, despite seeking to stock for festivals, even as a drought threatens to cut demand from rural areas. * "There is no demand right now... demand could pick up by September end," said an official with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. * Festival season has started in India, the world's biggest consumer last year, with the celebration of Janamashtami on Friday, and will peak in November. Weddings will also take place during this period. * Gold imports have already declined due to doubling of import duty, and the drought could further dent demand from rural areas. * Rural areas, which depend on monsoon rains for agricultural yields and income, contribute to about 60 percent of the country's demand. * The most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent lower at 29,946 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high if 30,016 rupees. * Silver also edged lower following copper, another industrial metal. * Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.30 percent lower at 53,349 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Friday Thursday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 29,980 29,885 Silver .999/kg 54,960 54,900 At 1:31 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Oct gold 29,960 -7 Sept silver 53,359 -153 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)