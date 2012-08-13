MUMBAI Aug 13 Gold prices in India rose on
Monday to the highest level in more than a week on a drop in
rupee, but demand was subdued in the physical market where
buyers were on the sidelines waiting for a correction in prices.
* The most-active gold for October delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.45 percent at 30,168
rupees per 10 grams by 0950 GMT.
* Indian rupee, which determines landed cost of imported
gold, was trading lower on Monday.
* International spot gold edged up on Monday, extending its
winning streak into a seventh session as dimming prospects for
global growth support expectations of more stimulus measures
from central banks around the world.
* "The price rise is hurting sentiments. Buyers are
uncomfortable in making purchases above 30,000 rupees. Most are
waiting for a correction," said a Mumbai based dealer with a
state-run bank dealing in bullion.
"Even jewellers are opting to keep lower inventory. They are
worried about slowing rural demand due to a drought," the dealer
said.
* Rural areas, which depend on monsoon rains for
agricultural yields and income, contribute to about 60 percent
of the country's demand.
* Gold imports have already declined due to doubling of
import duty, and the drought could further dent demand from
rural areas.
* Festival season has started in India, the world's biggest
consumer of the yellow metal last year, with the celebration of
Janamashtami on Friday, and will peak in November. Weddings will
also take place during this period.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 10:15 a.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
===================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,190 29,940
Silver .999/kg 55,105 54,600
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 30,168 +136
Sept silver 53,634 +144
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)