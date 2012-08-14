MUMBAI Aug 14 Demand for gold in India, one of
the top buyers in the world, remained subdued on Tuesday after
prices moved higher on a weak rupee and chasing a similar trend
overseas.
* The most-active gold for October delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.24 percent at 30,126
rupees per 10 grams by 0958 GMT.
* Indian rupee, which determines landed cost of imported
gold, was trading lower on Tuesday.
* International spot gold rose on Tuesday, tracking a firm
euro, as a slightly better-than-expected growth data from
Germany and France helped ease concerns about the two biggest
economies of the euro zone.
* "For the past few days demand was subdued. Jewellers are
keeping lower inventory on concerns over demand from rural India
due to poor monsoon and higher prices," said a Mumbai based
dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.
"Investment demand was weak as buyers were not expecting
sharp rise from the current level," the dealer said.
* Rural areas, which depend on monsoon rains for
agricultural yields and income, contribute to about 60 percent
of the country's demand.
* Gold imports have already declined due to doubling of
import duty, and the drought could further dent demand from
rural areas.
* Festival season has started in India, the world's biggest
consumer of the yellow metal last year, last week and will peak
in November. Weddings will also take place during this period.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
===================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,218 30,195
Silver .999/kg 55,155 55,130
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
==============================================
Oct gold 30,126 +72
Sept silver 53,544 +196
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)