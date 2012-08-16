NEW DELHI Aug 16 Demand for gold in India, one
of the top buyers in the world, remained lacklustre, hurt mainly
by a weak rupee, with dealers eyeing monsoon data, due for
release later on Thursday, for cues.
* The most-active gold for October delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.28 percent at 30,089
rupees per 10 grams by 0849 GMT.
* The Indian rupee, which determines the landed cost of
imported gold, fell below 56 to the dollar to its lowest in
nearly two weeks, on Thursday.
* Market sentiment is a little bearish, said a Mumbai-based
bullion dealer with a state-run bank. "At this level, there is
not much of a demand and the rupee is not helping either."
* International spot gold hovered above $1,600 an ounce on
Thursday as investors continued to hope central banks would take
further steps to boost the global economy, even as recent U.S.
data suggested the Federal Reserve may not need to intervene for
now.
* However, a lower monsoon deficit can have some positive
effect on buying, the dealer said.
* In the week to Aug. 8, the rainfall was 1 percent below
average, reflecting an improvement in the monsoon during the
third month of the season.
* Rural areas, which depend on monsoon rains for
agricultural yields and income, contribute to about 60 percent
of the country's gold demand.
* Gold imports have already declined due to a doubling of
import duty, and the drought could further dent demand from
rural areas.
* Festival season began last week in India, the world's
biggest consumer of the yellow metal last year, and will peak in
November. The wedding season will also unfold during the period.
* Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a local
holiday.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 10:15 p.m. quoted by
HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Tuesday
===================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,213 30,218 *
Silver .999/kg 55,306 55,155 *
*Quotes on Tuesday at 13.15 p.m.
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
==============================================
Oct gold 30,077 +72
Sept silver 53,548 +115
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sunil Nair)