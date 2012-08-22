MUMBAI, Aug 22 Indian gold traders refrained from taking fresh positions on Wednesday as the yellow metal rose for a sixth straight session to hit its highest level in nearly two months. * At 0854 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.32 percent higher at 30,415 rupees, having earlier struck a high of 30,440 rupees, a level last seen on June 26. * Global gold gained slightly to hover near a 3-1/2 month high hit in the previous session as investors remained hopeful the European Central Bank would soon take action to contain the region's debt crisis. * The festival season is underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion. Gold imports have already halved so far this year and a likely drought could further dent rural demand. * "Currently sales are lower... there could be some demand in coming months," said S.L. Jain, president, Chandani Chowk Jewellers Association in New Delhi. * Gold imports during the September-December peak demand season could fall by 40 percent on year to 200 tonnes, the head of a trade body said. * Rural areas, which depend on monsoon rains for yields and income, contribute to about 60 percent of the country's demand. * Silver also moved higher tracking the yellow metal. * Silver for September delivery was 0.38 percent higher at 55,451 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market : Wednesday Tuesday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 30,563 30,317 Silver .999/kg 55,688 54,866 At 2:26 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Oct gold 30,422 +104 Sept silver 55,536 +296 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)