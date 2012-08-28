MUMBAI, Aug 28 Indian gold prices fell half a percent from its peak on Tuesday as investors chose to book profits from a record rally, though jewellers waited for a bigger fall in prices to stock for the festival and wedding season. * The most-traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.52 percent lower at 30,909 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to a low of 30,893 rupees earlier. Gold hit a contract high of 31,110 rupees on Monday. * Overseas gold also fell on Tuesday after rising to its highest level in nearly four months in the previous session, as caution prevailed ahead of a central banker's meeting this week. * Investors are also eyeing the rupee's movement, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "Demand is still not there as prices are still near the high... there is disparity with local prices," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai which sells imported bullion. * The festival season is underway in India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, and will continue till November. * Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26 percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices hits consumer budgets. * Following were the prices in rupees at 4:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Tuesday Monday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,110 31,198 Silver .999/kg 60,325 60,315 At 4:01 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Oct gold 30,911 -159 Sept silver 57,585 -454 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)