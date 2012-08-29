MUMBAI, Aug 29 Indian gold importers took to the sidelines on Wednesday, seeking price direction during the ongoing wedding and festive season as prices stayed steady near its peak. * The most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.01 percent lower at 30,945 rupees per 10 grams. The contract touched a record high of 31,110 rupees on Monday. * "Sales are slow, there are no takers at these prices," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata. * The festival season is underway in India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, and will continue till November. * Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26 percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices hits consumer budgets. * Silver also traded steady in tandem with the yellow metal. * Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.06 percent higher at 57,640 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices in rupees at 4:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Wednesday Tuesday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,146 31,098 Silver .999/kg 60,197 60,325 At 6:34 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Oct gold 30,944 -4 Sept silver 57,650 +41 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)