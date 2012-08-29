MUMBAI, Aug 29 Indian gold importers took to the
sidelines on Wednesday, seeking price direction during the
ongoing wedding and festive season as prices stayed steady near
its peak.
* The most-active gold for October delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.01 percent lower at 30,945
rupees per 10 grams. The contract touched a record high of
31,110 rupees on Monday.
* "Sales are slow, there are no takers at these prices,"
said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
* The festival season is underway in India, the world's
biggest consumer of bullion, and will continue till November.
* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26
percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices
hits consumer budgets.
* Silver also traded steady in tandem with the yellow metal.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.06
percent higher at 57,640 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 4:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,146 31,098
Silver .999/kg 60,197 60,325
At 6:34 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 30,944 -4
Sept silver 57,650 +41
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)