MUMBAI, Aug 30 Indian gold extended losses on Thursday to trade close to its lowest level in a week, with local importers eyeing Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's speech that could stoke expectations of a third round of easing. * The most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.11 percent lower at 30,813 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 30,734 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on Aug. 24. * Gold importers, who sought to stock for the wedding and festival season, also waited for a bigger fall in prices. * "There is lesser buying as prices are still high," said Lokesh Kumar Agarwal, chairman, Brijwasi Bullion, a wholesaler in Lucknow. He said buying could revive if prices fall to 30,000 rupees. * The festival and wedding season is now underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, and will continue till November. * Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26 percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices hit consumer budgets. * Silver also edged lower following the yellow metal. * Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.23 percent lower at 57,427 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices in rupees at 4:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Thursday Wednesday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 30,100 31,136 Silver .999/kg 60,175 60,197 At 2:27 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Oct gold 30,810 -37 Sept silver 57,428 -131 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)