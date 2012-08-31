MUMBAI Aug 31 Indian gold importers sought
bigger price falls on Friday even as the yellow metal extended
losses for a fourth session, with traders awaiting U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later in the day for
direction.
* The key gold for October delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.09 percent lower at 30,810 rupees
per 10 grams, after losing 0.74 percent in the previous three
sessions.
* "Demand is slow... everybody is eyeing that statement from
Bernanke," said Ketan Shroff, director at Pushpak Bullion, a
wholesaler in Mumbai.
* The festival and wedding season is now underway in India,
the world's biggest buyer of bullion, and will continue till
November.
* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26
percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices
hit consumer budgets.
* Silver also edged lower following the yellow metal.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.22 percent
lower at 56,830 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by Corporation Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,024 30,953
Silver .999/kg 57,751 58,211
At 2:21 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 30,810 -27
Sept silver 56,841 -112
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)