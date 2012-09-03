MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian gold eased on Monday from its record high due to a firmer rupee, but importers of the yellow metal eagerly waited for better bargains in the peak festival season.

* The most active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.36 percent lower at 31,230 rupees per 10 grams, easing from the previous session's record high of 31,405 rupees.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas markets, however, gold stayed near its highest level in five months on hopes of more stimulus measures from the United States.

* "Our sales have halved... all are waiting for a correction of $20 (per ounce) in a couple of days," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.

* The festival and wedding season is now underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, and will continue till November.

* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26 percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices hit consumer budgets.

* Silver also traded lower following the yellow metal.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.10 percent lower at 58,952 rupees per kg.

* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 pm, quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

=============================================

Gold .999/10 grams 31,422 30,950

Silver .999/kg 59,625 59,588

At 3:14 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=============================================

Oct gold 31,214 -128

Sept silver 58,947 -62 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)