MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian gold eased on Monday from
its record high due to a firmer rupee, but importers of the
yellow metal eagerly waited for better bargains in the peak
festival season.
* The most active gold for October delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.36 percent lower at 31,230
rupees per 10 grams, easing from the previous session's record
high of 31,405 rupees.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas markets, however, gold stayed near its
highest level in five months on hopes of more stimulus measures
from the United States.
* "Our sales have halved... all are waiting for a correction
of $20 (per ounce) in a couple of days," said Harshad Ajmera,
proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
* The festival and wedding season is now underway in India,
the world's biggest buyer of bullion, and will continue till
November.
* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26
percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices
hit consumer budgets.
* Silver also traded lower following the yellow metal.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.10
percent lower at 58,952 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 pm, quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,422 30,950
Silver .999/kg 59,625 59,588
At 3:14 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,214 -128
Sept silver 58,947 -62
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)