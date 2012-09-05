MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian gold extended gains on
Wednesday to hit a peak for the fourth consecutive day so far
this month, aided by a weaker rupee, driving away importers of
the metal seeking to stock up for festivals and weddings.
* At 0923 GMT, the key gold for October delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.10 percent higher at
31,482 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,525
rupees, earlier in the session.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, is
in the midst of the festival and wedding season which will
continue till November.
* "Demand is dull on the physical side... everyone is
expecting a correction to 30,800 rupees," said a dealer with a
bullion importing private bank in Mumbai.
* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26
percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices
hit consumer budgets.
* Silver edged lower tracking copper, another industrial
metal.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.17
percent lower at 60,500 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 pm, quoted by
Corporation Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,620 31,474
Silver .999/kg 60,825 60,067
At 2:54 pm, following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,483 +34
Sept silver 60,330 -276
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)