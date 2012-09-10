MUMBAI, Sept 10 The Indian gold futures are likely to extend gains for another week, helped by optimism over monetary easing in the United States, while investors also eye the rupee for direction.

The most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.22 percent lower at 31,967 rupees per 10 grams at 1220 GMT, after hitting a record of 32,043 rupees earlier in the day.

"Bullion will benefit the most from a monetary easing as it stokes inflationary concerns," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, a director with Commtrendz Research.

Gold touched new peaks this month against a backdrop of mounting expectations of support for the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve, as well as for the European Central Bank to protect the euro.

Buying is advised on dips at 31,700, with a stop loss of 31,500, targeting 32,400, said Thiagarajan.

However, limited bullion imports due to high prices are likely to limit the upside in prices.

Gold imports into India are estimated to fall by as much as 26 percent, or by 200-250 tonnes, in 2012.

Silver, which hit a record high on Monday, could touch another peak this week following the rally in the yellow metal.

Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.31 percent higher at 64,090 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 64,614 rupees earlier.

Buying is advised on dips to 63,800 rupees, with a stop loss of 63,400, targeting 64,900 rupees, said Thiagarajan. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)