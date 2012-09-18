MUMBAI, Sept 18 Gold demand in India, the
world's biggest consumer, saw a modest pick-up on Tuesday as a 2
percent price correction from last week's record high lured
buyers, although some were waiting for a much steeper fall.
* The most-traded gold contract for October delivery
was down 0.37 percent at 31,693 rupees per 10 grams by 0944 GMT.
It had hit a record high of 32,421 rupees last week.
* "Demand was higher than yesterday. Jewellers were making
purchases for the festival season," said a Mumbai-based dealer
with a state-run bank.
"Still, large-scale buying is not happening. Ahead of
festivals jewellers usually ramp up purchases, but this year so
far, the season is subdued."
* Spot gold prices in the world market eased on Tuesday
after commodity markets plunged overnight and investors booked
profits from a recent rally sparked by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's aggressive round of stimulus efforts.
* The rupee, which determines the landed cost of
the dollar-quoted yellow metal, was steady on Tuesday.
* India celebrates the Ganesh festival this week, which will
be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Buying gold during festivals is considered auspicious.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
===============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,989 32,076
Silver .999/kg 64,915 65,032
At 0944 GMT, following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
===================================================
Oct gold 31,693 -118
Dec silver 63,503 -258
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)