MUMBAI, Sept 18 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest consumer, saw a modest pick-up on Tuesday as a 2 percent price correction from last week's record high lured buyers, although some were waiting for a much steeper fall.

* The most-traded gold contract for October delivery was down 0.37 percent at 31,693 rupees per 10 grams by 0944 GMT. It had hit a record high of 32,421 rupees last week.

* "Demand was higher than yesterday. Jewellers were making purchases for the festival season," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank.

"Still, large-scale buying is not happening. Ahead of festivals jewellers usually ramp up purchases, but this year so far, the season is subdued."

* Spot gold prices in the world market eased on Tuesday after commodity markets plunged overnight and investors booked profits from a recent rally sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive round of stimulus efforts.

* The rupee, which determines the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, was steady on Tuesday.

* India celebrates the Ganesh festival this week, which will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Buying gold during festivals is considered auspicious.

* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

===============================================

Gold .999/10 grams 31,989 32,076

Silver .999/kg 64,915 65,032

At 0944 GMT, following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

===================================================

Oct gold 31,693 -118

Dec silver 63,503 -258 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)