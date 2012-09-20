MUMBAI, Sept 20 Gold demand in India was
sluggish on Thursday as many jewellery shops were closed due to
a nationwide strike, although the price eased in the world's
biggest consuming market following a drop overseas.
* Schools, shops and government offices were shut in some
Indian states as protesters blocked road and rail traffic as
part of a one-day nationwide strike against sweeping economic
reforms announced by the government last week.
* The most-traded gold contract for October delivery
was down 0.52 percent at 31,850 rupees per 10 grams by 4:17 p.m.
It had hit a record high of 32,421 rupees last week.
* "Demand was weak. Jewellery shops were closed due to the
strike. Some jewellers were buying from banks, but by and large
buying was dull," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run
bank.
"If prices fall by another 700 or 800 rupees (per 10 grams),
we can see significant improvement in buying."
* Spot gold prices in the world market fell on Thursday as a
stronger dollar and weaker oil and stock markets prompted some
investors to cash in gains after the previous day's 6-1/2 month
high.
* The rupee, which determines the landed cost of
the dollar-quoted yellow metal, eased on Thursday, restricting
the downside in gold prices.
* India celebrates the Ganesh festival this week, which will
be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Buying gold during festivals is considered auspicious.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 4:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Tuesday
===============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,870 31,989
Silver .999/kg 64,651 64,586
At 4:17 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
===================================================
Oct gold 31,850 -168
Dec silver 63,923 -557
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)