MUMBAI, Sept 25 Gold importers in India
retreated on Tuesday after booking deals as prices recovered
partially from their lowest level in two weeks.
* The most-active gold for October delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.21 percent higher at 31,500
rupees per 10 grams, recovering from the previous session's
31,272 rupees, a two-week low.
* "There are a few stray deals... yesterday there was good
demand due to rupee appreciation," said a dealer with a private
bullion importing bank in Mumbai. "Volume wise seasonal period
demand is still not materialising."
* India, the world's biggest consumer, is in the middle of
the festival and wedding season, which will peak in November and
taper off in December.
* The yellow metal dropped in the previous session to its
lowest level since Sept. 7, weighed by a stronger rupee and as
data showing weak German business sentiment hurt the euro.
* The rupee, which traded firm on Tuesday, kept the upside
in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver also edged higher following the yellow metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.56
percent higher at 62,760 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,675 31,490
Silver .999/kg 64,010 62,980
At 2:12 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,458 +25
Dec silver 62,696 +284
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)