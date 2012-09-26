MUMBAI, Sept 26 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer, stayed away from fresh deals for a second
straight day as prices recovered partly from their lowest level
in more than two weeks due to a weaker rupee, offseting slightly
weaker global markets.
* At 0858 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.20 percent
higher at 31,462 rupees per 10 grams, recovering from Monday's
two-week low of 31,272 rupees.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. COMEX gold
was 0.1 percent lower at $1,764.7 an ounce.
* "Sales are nowhere equal to what it was last year," said
Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House. Buying could pick
up if prices fall to 31,000-31,100 rupees, he added.
* India is in the middle of the festival and wedding season,
which will peak in November and taper off in December.
* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26
percent, or by 200 tonnes to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high
prices hit consumer budgets.
* Silver also traded higher following the yellow metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.18
percent higher at 62,429 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,680 31,663
Silver .999/kg 63,705 63,795
At 2:17 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,468 +68
Dec silver 62,402 +88
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)