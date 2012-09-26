MUMBAI, Sept 26 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer, stayed away from fresh deals for a second straight day as prices recovered partly from their lowest level in more than two weeks due to a weaker rupee, offseting slightly weaker global markets.

* At 0858 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.20 percent higher at 31,462 rupees per 10 grams, recovering from Monday's two-week low of 31,272 rupees.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. COMEX gold was 0.1 percent lower at $1,764.7 an ounce.

* "Sales are nowhere equal to what it was last year," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House. Buying could pick up if prices fall to 31,000-31,100 rupees, he added.

* India is in the middle of the festival and wedding season, which will peak in November and taper off in December.

* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26 percent, or by 200 tonnes to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices hit consumer budgets.

* Silver also traded higher following the yellow metal.

* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.18 percent higher at 62,429 rupees per kg.

* Following were the prices gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=============================================

Gold .999/10 grams 31,680 31,663

Silver .999/kg 63,705 63,795

At 2:17 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=============================================

Oct gold 31,468 +68

Dec silver 62,402 +88 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)