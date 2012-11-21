NEW DELHI, Nov 21 Gold prices in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, drifted lower on Wednesday on
global cues and as the rupee retreated from two-month lows
touched against the dollar earlier in the day.
* At 1213 GMT, the most active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.06 percent
lower at 31,728 rupees per 10 grams.
* The rupee, which closed little changed against the dollar,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Overall, the market is bullish. But there has been some
easing of demand compared with the pre-Diwali period," said a
dealer with a state-run bank.
* The run up to Diwali - the festival of lights - which
India celebrated on Nov. 13, coupled with the wedding season
demand had pushed up prices in the recent past. The wedding
season demand will taper off in December.
* Overseas gold inched lower on Wednesday as the dollar
firmed after Greece's lenders failed to strike a debt deal for
the country, although sentiment for bullion remains supported by
expectation of continuous monetary easing by central
banks.
* Silver bucked the trend. Silver for December delivery
on the MCX was 0.15 percent higher at 61,630 rupees per
kg.
* The following were the bid prices of gold and silver in
rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank
:
Wednesday Tuesday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,110 32,170
Silver .999/kg 63,840 63,980
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)