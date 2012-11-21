NEW DELHI, Nov 21 Gold prices in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, drifted lower on Wednesday on global cues and as the rupee retreated from two-month lows touched against the dollar earlier in the day. * At 1213 GMT, the most active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.06 percent lower at 31,728 rupees per 10 grams. * The rupee, which closed little changed against the dollar, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "Overall, the market is bullish. But there has been some easing of demand compared with the pre-Diwali period," said a dealer with a state-run bank. * The run up to Diwali - the festival of lights - which India celebrated on Nov. 13, coupled with the wedding season demand had pushed up prices in the recent past. The wedding season demand will taper off in December. * Overseas gold inched lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed after Greece's lenders failed to strike a debt deal for the country, although sentiment for bullion remains supported by expectation of continuous monetary easing by central banks. * Silver bucked the trend. Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.15 percent higher at 61,630 rupees per kg. * The following were the bid prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Wednesday Tuesday ============================================ Gold .999/10 grams 32,110 32,170 Silver .999/kg 63,840 63,980 (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)