NEW DELHI Nov 22 Gold prices in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, were little changed on
Thursday as thin demand and a lacklustre rupee failed to give
any directional cues.
* At 0929 GMT, the most active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.02 percent
lower at 31,808 rupees per 10 grams.
* The rupee, which gave up earlier gains against the dollar,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "The gold market is steady. The festive season is over, so
there is poor demand seen in the physical market," said
Prithviraj Kothari, president of the Bombay Bullion Association.
* The run-up to Diwali, the festival of lights that India
celebrated on Nov. 13, coupled with the wedding season demand
had pushed up gold prices in the recent past. The wedding season
demand will taper off in December.
* Overseas gold traded in a $5 range on Thursday, supported
by central bank purchases and a weaker dollar as European
leaders raised the possibility that a bailout deal for Greece
was imminent.
* Silver bucked the trend. Silver for December delivery
on the MCX was 0.06 percent higher at 62,085 rupees per
kg.
* The following were the bid prices for gold and silver in
rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank
:
Thursday Wednesday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,180 32,110
Silver .999/kg 64,360 63,840
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Jijo Jacob)