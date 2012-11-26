MUMBAI, Nov 26 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, refrained from buying new stock for the wedding season as prices rebounded to near their peak on a weaker rupee. * The peak wedding season started in India on Monday and it will continue until early January. Normally, demand for gold jewellery edges up during this period. * "As of now, demand is dull... there was a slight pick-up last week, but rebound from the low has hampered buying," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding that a "target of $1,800 is possible by year end." * The actively traded gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.55 percent higher at 32,425 rupees at 0908 GMT, after hitting a high of 32,445 rupees and nearing the peak of 32,783 rupees seen in mid-September, helped by a weaker rupee. * The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * However, falling gold prices in the overseas market kept the upside in check. * The decline in gold imports in the December quarter could be limited to 20 percent as demand in the peak festival and wedding season offsets a larger fall, the head of the Bombay Bullion Association said earlier this month. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Monday Friday ============================================ Gold .999/10 grams 32,815 32,330 Silver .999/kg 66,350 65,000 At 2:39 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 32,427 +179 Dec silver 63,821 +550 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)