MUMBAI Nov 27 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, continued to be on the
sidelines as prices steadied near their highest level in more
than two months.
* The wedding season is now underway in India and will
continue until early January. Demand for the yellow metal
normally goes up during this period.
* "There are no buyers at these levels... there are a few
investors who are selling and booking profits," said Mayank
Khemka, managing director of Khemka Group, a bullion wholesaler
in New Delhi.
* The actively traded gold for December delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent higher at
32,403 rupees per 10 grams at 0942 GMT, near the previous day's
high of 32,464 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 19.
* Overseas gold traded in a tight range around $1,750 an
ounce on Tuesday, as traders moved to the sidelines.
* Silver also edged higher following the yellow metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.28
percent higher at 63,915 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Tuesday Monday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,795 32,803
Silver .999/kg 66,502 66,315
At 3:16 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 32,360 +1
Dec silver 63,874 +140
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)