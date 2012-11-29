MUMBAI, Nov 29 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, sprung back in action,
accumulating stocks in small quantities, as prices fell to hit
their lowest in nearly two weeks.
* Demand for the yellow metal in India during the wedding
season, which will continue till early January, generally goes
up during this period.
* The actively traded gold for December delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) extended losses for a third
straight session. It was down 0.77 percent at 31,657 rupees per
10 grams, weighed down by a stronger rupee.
* The contract had struck a low of 31,590 rupees earlier in
the session, a level last seen on Nov. 16.
* "Demand is good as rates are reasonable. People are
worried that prices could hit 32,500 in December," said Harshad
Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based wholesaler JJ Gold House.
* The rupee, which hit its highest level in a week on
Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost
of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Gold prices in the local market have gained 1.76 percent
in November, helped by a weaker dollar overseas following a
loose monetary policy stance by the U.S.
* Silver for December delivery fell more than 1
percent to 62,264 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Thursday Tuesday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,030 32,785
Silver .999/kg 64,964 66,460
At 1:50 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,597 -306
Dec silver 62,386 -724
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)