MUMBAI, Dec 3 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, continued to stock up on the yellow metal as prices hovered around their lowest level in a month. * The weedding season is underway in India and will continue until early January. Normally, demand for gold goes up during this period. * The actively traded gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.67 percent higher at 31,310 rupees per 10 grams at 2:45 p.m., not far from Friday's low of 31,040 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 7. * "Deals were there in the morning, like last week, as gold prices and the rupee are in supportive mode," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. The yellow metal has shed more than 3 percent since Nov. 26. * The rupee, which traded weaker on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Global gold posted minor gains on Monday on strength in the euro, but uncertainty about the U.S. budget talks kept bullion's advances in check. * The most-traded silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.93 percent higher at 61,872 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 10:15 a.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Monday Friday ============================================ Gold .999/10 grams 31,572 31,674 Silver .999/kg 63,651 63,628 At 2:44 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,310 +209 Dec silver 61,910 +609 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)