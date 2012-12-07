MUMBAI, Dec 7 Indian gold rose slightly on
Friday, recovering partially from their lowest level in a month,
but headed for a weekly 1 percent fall as traders stayed on the
sidelines, awaiting lower prices.
* The key February gold contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.06 percent higher at 31,245
rupees per 10 grams at 0848 GMT, recovering from previous
session's low of 30,916, the lowest since Nov. 5, helped by a
weaker rupee.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Demand is not very high today as prices have increased.
In the festival (December) quarter there was some revival in
demand," said Mayank Khemka, managing director, Khemka Group, a
wholesaler in Delhi, adding imports could fall by 30 percent in
2012.
* The wedding season, which started in September and peaked
last month, will continue until early January. Gold is an
essential part of gifts during the season in India.
* Silver contract for March delivery on the MCX was
0.07 percent higher at 62,486 rupees per kg, steadying near
their highest level in more than a week.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Friday Thursday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,180 31,085
Silver .999/kg 62,940 62,430
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)