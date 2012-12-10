MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian gold extended gains for a
fourth session to revisit its highest level in nearly a week,
with most importers refraining from deals in the middle of the
wedding season, eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting
Tuesday.
* The wedding season, which started in September and peaked
last month, continues until early January. Gold is an essential
gift item during this season in India, the world's biggest
consumer of the metal.
* "Just need based covering is going on in the physical
market... market is waiting for FOMC outcome for direction,"
said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* The actively-traded gold for February delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.17 percent higher at
31,378 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,408
rupees, the highest since Dec. 5, following similar leads in
global markets.
* Investors are also watching the progress in the U.S.
fiscal talks and potential political uproar in Italy, which
could jolt the market where liquidity is starting to thin as
traders close books before the end of the year. The U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting is scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday,
* The rupee, which traded stronger, kept the rise in prices
limited. The local currency plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.57
percent higher at 62,938 rupees per kg, after hitting a crest at
62,975 rupees, a level not seen after Nov. 30.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Monday Friday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,360 31,170
Silver .999/kg 63,410 62,890
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)