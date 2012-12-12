MUMBAI Dec 12 Gold traders in India sought
price direction ahead of an outcome of a key U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting as prices were steady for the second
session, near their highest level in a week struck on Monday.
* Economists expect the Fed to announce monthly bond
purchases of $45 billion to replace its Operation Twist
programme set to expire at the end of the year, signalling the
central bank will continue to pump money into the economy in the
new year in a bid to bring down unemployment.
* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery
was 0.14 percent higher at 31,420 rupees per 10 grams at
0800 GMT, after hitting a high of 31,455 rupees. The contract
struck a high of 31,559 rupees on Monday, a level last seen on
Dec. 4.
* The rupee, which traded flat on Wednesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-denominated yellow metal.
* "Buying has slowed... people feel prices could come down,
and buying could re-emerge at 31,000 rupees," said Ajit Shinde,
director of Magna Projects, a wholesaler in Kolkata.
* The wedding season, which started in September and peaked
last month, continues until early January. Gold is an essential
gift item during this season in India, the world's largest buyer
of the metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.39 percent
higher at 62,564 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,412 31,373
Silver .999/kg 63,100 63,074
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)