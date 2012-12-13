MUMBAI, Dec 13 Gold importers in India sprang
back into action, picking up bargains in the peak wedding
season, as prices fell to their lowest level in nearly a week,
dragged by a stronger rupee and weak global markets.
* The rupee, which traded stronger on Thursday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal. Gold tumbled 1 percent in the
global market in stop-loss selling, after the Federal Reserve's
announcement of a fresh round of bond buying.
* The actively traded gold for February delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.75 percent lower at
31,163 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 31,091
rupees, the cheapest since Dec. 7.
* "Volumes are good as rupee has appreciated, and gold is
facing correction after FOMC," said a dealer with a Mumbai-based
private bank importing bullion, adding "If rates remain at
31,000 rupees, physical activity will continue."
* The wedding season, which started in September and peaked
last month, continues until early January. Gold is an essential
gift item during this season in India, the world's largest buyer
of the metal.
* The Federal Reserve announced the plan to purchase $45
billion in longer-term Treasuries each month on top of the $40
billion monthly buying of mortgage-backed securities, as
expected, but set inflation and unemployment threshold for exit
strategy.
* Silver for March traded 1.59 percent lower at
62,218 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 62,028 rupees, a
level not seen after Dec. 7.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,150 31,365
Silver .999/kg 62,790 62,975
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)