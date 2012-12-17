MUMBAI, Dec 17 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, took to the sidelines as
they awaited the key Reserve Bank's rate decision and its impact
on the rupee. Silver steadied near the lowest in two weeks.
* The Reserve Bank of India's rate decision is scheduled on
Tuesday. Although the central bank is not expected to ease
policy then, traders said they could cut the cash reserve ratio
or sound more dovish on inflation.
* The actively traded gold for February delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.09 percent higher at
31,235 rupees per 10 grams at 0906 GMT.
* "Market is very much in a range like the rupee, so
physical market is dull. They are all waiting for the RBI meet
tomorrow," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank
in Mumbai.
* The rupee plays an important role for determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold edged lower, extending losses
to a third straight session, as trade slowed ahead of the
year-end holidays and investors showed little response to the
latest progress in U.S. budget talks.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was steady at
61,500 rupees per kg, near their lowest level in two weeks.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Monday Friday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,230 31,270
Silver .999/kg 61,825 62,283
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)