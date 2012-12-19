MUMBAI, Dec 19 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, continued picking up
bargains for weddings as a stronger rupee weighed on the yellow
metal, extending losses to the lowest level in nearly two weeks.
* The wedding season will continue till early January and
gold is an important gift item at marriages.
* The actively traded gold for February delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.52 percent lower at 30,894
rupees per 10 grams at 0909 GMT, after hitting a low of 30,890
rupees, its lowest since Dec. 6.
* "The market is very active since yesterday evening when
gold prices started dropping," said a dealer with a bullion
importing private bank in Mumbai, adding: "Today is a busy day
for us."
* The rupee, which inched higher on Wednesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, however, gold bounced back on a
weaker dollar, but prices were still in sight of an almost
four-month low.
* Silver also fell to its lowest in two weeks following the
yellow metal.
* March silver also extended losses to trade 0.31
percent lower at 60,500 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of
60,367 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 5.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,970 31,520
Silver .999/kg 60,945 62,535
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)