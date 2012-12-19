MUMBAI, Dec 19 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, continued picking up bargains for weddings as a stronger rupee weighed on the yellow metal, extending losses to the lowest level in nearly two weeks. * The wedding season will continue till early January and gold is an important gift item at marriages. * The actively traded gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.52 percent lower at 30,894 rupees per 10 grams at 0909 GMT, after hitting a low of 30,890 rupees, its lowest since Dec. 6. * "The market is very active since yesterday evening when gold prices started dropping," said a dealer with a bullion importing private bank in Mumbai, adding: "Today is a busy day for us." * The rupee, which inched higher on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the overseas market, however, gold bounced back on a weaker dollar, but prices were still in sight of an almost four-month low. * Silver also fell to its lowest in two weeks following the yellow metal. * March silver also extended losses to trade 0.31 percent lower at 60,500 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 60,367 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 5. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Wednesday Tuesday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 30,970 31,520 Silver .999/kg 60,945 62,535 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)