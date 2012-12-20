MUMBAI, Dec 20 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, moderated on Thursday as local prices rose chasing gains in the world market and on a weak rupee. * The actively traded gold contract for February delivery on India's Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.23 percent higher at 30,890 rupees per 10 grams as of 1114 GMT. * "Demand is slightly weak compared with yesterday. Jewellers are cautious. Major festivals are over. They are waiting for price correction," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing state-run bank. * The rupee, which fell on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the overseas market, gold edged back towards $1,670 an ounce on Thursday, recovering from this week's 3-1/2 month low as physical buyers returned to the market. * The wedding season in India will continue till early January and gold is an important gift item at marriages. * March silver contract was up 0.06 percent lower at 59,645 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Thursday Wednesday ============================================== Gold .999/10 grams 30,945 30,900 Silver .999/kg 60,500 61,145 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)