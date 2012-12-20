MUMBAI, Dec 20 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, moderated on Thursday as local
prices rose chasing gains in the world market and on a weak
rupee.
* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery
on India's Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.23 percent
higher at 30,890 rupees per 10 grams as of 1114 GMT.
* "Demand is slightly weak compared with yesterday.
Jewellers are cautious. Major festivals are over. They are
waiting for price correction," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a
bullion importing state-run bank.
* The rupee, which fell on Thursday, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* In the overseas market, gold edged back towards $1,670 an
ounce on Thursday, recovering from this week's 3-1/2 month low
as physical buyers returned to the market.
* The wedding season in India will continue till early
January and gold is an important gift item at marriages.
* March silver contract was up 0.06 percent lower at
59,645 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
==============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,945 30,900
Silver .999/kg 60,500 61,145
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)