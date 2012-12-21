MUMBAI Dec 21 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, improved on Friday as prices in the
spot market fell to a near four-month low, luring jewellers
preparing for the wedding season.
* The yellow metal was trading around 30,638 rupees per 10
grams, the lowest since Aug. 30, in the spot market.
* "Jewellers are active in the market. Investment demand is
still weak," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank.
* "Gold is trading above 30,000 rupees. If it falls below
30,000 rupees, then we can see a significant improvement in
retail demand. Sentiments will change," the dealer said.
* The wedding season will continue till early January and
gold is an important gift item at marriages.
* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.85 percent higher
at 30,740 rupees per 10 grams as of 1020 GMT, after falling to
30,370 rupees on Thursday night.
* The rupee, which fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Overseas gold slipped, holding near a four-month low hit
in the previous session and on track for its steepest weekly
drop since June, as the euro softened and U.S. talks to avoid a
fiscal crisis stalled again.
* March silver contract was up 0.98 percent at
57,915 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 0800 GMT in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Friday Thursday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,638 30,920
Silver .999/kg 58,390 60,431
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)