MUMBAI Dec 26 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, rose on Wednesday as prices eased
following a drop in the world market and on a firm rupee.
* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.48 percent
lower at 30,705 rupees ($560) per 10 grams as of 0951 GMT.
* "Jewellers are restocking due to price corrections. Most
buyers are comfortable with the current price," said a
Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank.
* The rupee, which rose on Wednesday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Overseas gold slipped in thin trade as uncertainty over
whether the United States would be able to avoid a fiscal crisis
kept investors at bay, but lower prices spurred buying from
jewellers.
* The March silver contract on the MCX was down 0.36
percent at 57,520 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by PNB Bank :
Wednesday Monday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,564 30,754
Silver .999/kg 55,187 56,812
($1 = 54.9650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)