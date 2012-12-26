MUMBAI Dec 26 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, rose on Wednesday as prices eased following a drop in the world market and on a firm rupee.

* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.48 percent lower at 30,705 rupees ($560) per 10 grams as of 0951 GMT.

* "Jewellers are restocking due to price corrections. Most buyers are comfortable with the current price," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank.

* The rupee, which rose on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Overseas gold slipped in thin trade as uncertainty over whether the United States would be able to avoid a fiscal crisis kept investors at bay, but lower prices spurred buying from jewellers.

* The March silver contract on the MCX was down 0.36 percent at 57,520 rupees per kg.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by PNB Bank :

Wednesday Monday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,564 30,754

Silver .999/kg 55,187 56,812 ($1 = 54.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)