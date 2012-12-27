MUMBAI Dec 27 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, remained strong on Thursday as
jewellers were restocking for a key festival, though retail
demand was weak.
* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.02 percent
higher at 30,704 rupees ($560) per 10 grams as of 0951 GMT.
* "Retail demand is still weak, but jewellers are restocking
for Pongal festival. They are expecting higher sales during the
festival," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director with
Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion.
* People in the southern state of Tamil Nadu will celebrate
Pongal, a popular harvesting festival, in mid-January.
* The rupee, which eased on Thursday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Overseas gold inched down in thin trade on Thursday, with
investors keeping a close eye on talks between the White House
and Congress to prevent the U.S. economy from plunging into
recession next year.
* The March silver contract on the MCX rose 0.22
percent to 57,600 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,710 30,750
Silver .999/kg 58,343 58,243
($1 = 54.8550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)