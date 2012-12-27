MUMBAI Dec 27 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, remained strong on Thursday as jewellers were restocking for a key festival, though retail demand was weak.

* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.02 percent higher at 30,704 rupees ($560) per 10 grams as of 0951 GMT.

* "Retail demand is still weak, but jewellers are restocking for Pongal festival. They are expecting higher sales during the festival," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director with Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion.

* People in the southern state of Tamil Nadu will celebrate Pongal, a popular harvesting festival, in mid-January.

* The rupee, which eased on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Overseas gold inched down in thin trade on Thursday, with investors keeping a close eye on talks between the White House and Congress to prevent the U.S. economy from plunging into recession next year.

* The March silver contract on the MCX rose 0.22 percent to 57,600 rupees per kg.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :

Thursday Wednesday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,710 30,750

Silver .999/kg 58,343 58,243 ($1 = 54.8550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)