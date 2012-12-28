MUMBAI Dec 28 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, was moderate on Friday as jewellers
replenished inventory for festivals and the wedding season, but
retail and investment demand remained sluggish.
* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.25 percent
lower at 30,746 rupees ($560.24) per 10 grams as of 0947 GMT.
* "A stronger rupee is capping the upside in gold prices.
Jewellers are buying. They think it's a good time to buy, but
retail demand is weak. People are in holiday mood due to
year-end," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank.
* Demand in Tamil Nadu remained strong as people in the
southern state will celebrate Pongal, a popular harvest
festival, in mid-January.
* The rupee, which rose on Friday, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Overseas gold gave up early gains and ticked down ahead of
talks to prevent the United States from plunging off a "fiscal
cliff" of tax increases and spending cuts, but prices remained
on track for their first weekly gain in a month.
* The March silver contract on the MCX dropped 0.71
percent to 57,760 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Friday Thursday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,770 30,760
Silver .999/kg 58,760 58,440
($1 = 54.88 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)