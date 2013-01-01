MUMBAI Jan 1 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, remained subdued on Tuesday as prices moved higher tailing gains in overseas prices late on Monday.

* Overseas gold jumped on the last trading day of 2012 to finish up 6 percent on the year on news of a possible U.S. fiscal deal, which lifted a market that had rallied earlier in the year on low interest rates, euro zone worries and central bank demand for bullion.

* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.17 percent higher at 30,912 rupees per 10 grams as of 1052 GMT.

* "Investment demand is weak as people are not expecting much upside in prices. Jewellers are also on sidelines," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank.

* The rupee, which rose on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* The March silver contract on the MCX rose 0.07 percent to 57,905 rupees per kg.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 4:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :

Tuesday Monday ================================================== Gold .999/10 grams 30,800 30,800 Silver .999/kg 58,518 58,518 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)