MUMBAI Jan 1 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, remained subdued on Tuesday as
prices moved higher tailing gains in overseas prices late on
Monday.
* Overseas gold jumped on the last trading day of 2012 to
finish up 6 percent on the year on news of a possible U.S.
fiscal deal, which lifted a market that had rallied earlier in
the year on low interest rates, euro zone worries and central
bank demand for bullion.
* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.17 percent
higher at 30,912 rupees per 10 grams as of 1052 GMT.
* "Investment demand is weak as people are not expecting
much upside in prices. Jewellers are also on sidelines," said a
Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank.
* The rupee, which rose on Tuesday, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* The March silver contract on the MCX rose 0.07
percent to 57,905 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 4:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Tuesday Monday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,800 30,800
Silver .999/kg 58,518 58,518
