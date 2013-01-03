MUMBAI, Jan 3 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal last year, retreated a day
after rumours of an import tax hike, as prices hovered around
their highest level in two weeks aided by a weaker rupee.
* Worried by ballooning current account deficit, the finance
minister hinted at making gold shipments more expensive, saying
it was under consideration, but did not elaborate on the type of
measures. India currently has a 4 percent import duty on gold.
* The central bank also recommended restrictions on value
and volumes on importing banks and agencies.
* "Demand is not that good as people think international
prices could correct to 30,500 rupees," said Ketan Shroff,
director of Penta Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.25 percent higher at 31,121
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,165 rupees, near
the previous day's peak.
* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* In the overseas markets, gold inched up, holding near its
highest level in two weeks hit in the previous session following
a last-minute deal to avert a U.S. fiscal disaster.
* Silver also extended gains in evening trade to stay near
its highest level in two weeks. Silver for March hit a
high of 59,340 rupees per kg, a level last seen on Dec. 20,
before trading 0.26 percent higher at 59,091 rupees.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 4:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,025 30,933
Silver .999/kg 59,840 59,346
