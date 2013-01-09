MUMBAI, Jan 9 Gold buying by traders in India,
the world's biggest consumer of the metal, slowed as prices were
stuck in a range for a third day in a row after overseas leads
outweighed a stronger rupee back home.
* The wedding season will re-start in India by mid-January
and will continue until May. Festivals will also take place
during this period.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent lower at 30,918
rupees per 10 grams at 0914 GMT, after trading in a tight range
of 30,821-31,058 rupees in the previous three sessions.
* "Market has slowed as everyone is waiting for correction,"
said Ketan Shroff, director, Mumbai-based wholesaler Penta Gold,
adding "If there is correction, people will be able to digest
the price post the duty hike."
* India could raise the import duty on the yellow metal from
the current 4 percent, as part of measures to contain a record
high current account deficit. The central bank has also
recommended limits on value and volumes of gold imports.
* Overseas gold held around $1,660 an ounce on Wednesday as
investors awaited policy decisions by central banks in Japan and
the euro zone.
* The rupee, which traded stronger, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Premiums stayed steady at $2-3 an ounce on London prices,
a level last seen in November last year.
* March silver edged 0.17 percent lower to 58,369
rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,810 30,835
Silver .999/kg 59,275 59,141
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)