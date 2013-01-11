MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian gold futures slipped on
Friday to trade near their lowest level in a week, but price
declines were not enough for importers to book the metal ahead
of weddings and festivals. Silver also fell from the highest
level in a week.
* The wedding season will begin by mid-January and continue
until May. Festivals will also take place during this period.
India is the biggest buyer of the metal.
* The actively traded gold for February delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent lower at
30,889 rupees per 10 grams at 0942 GMT, following weak leads
from international markets and on a stronger rupee. It hit a low
of 30,841 rupees, close to the lowest level in a week struck on
Thursday.
* Overseas gold inched lower but was headed for its biggest
weekly rise in more than a month, following a decision by the
European Central Bank to keep rates unchanged.
* The rupee, which was stronger, plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "There are a few stray deals. People are not interested in
stocking up at these levels as prices are in the same range
since three-four days," said a dealer with a private bullion
importing bank.
* "There was an initial interest in the market after rumours
of import tax, but after a few days buying fizzled," the dealer
added.
* India could raise import duty on the yellow metal from the
current 4 percent, as part of measures to contain a record high
current account deficit. The central bank has also recommended
limits on value and volumes of gold imports.
* Silver for March delivery was 0.35 percent lower
at 58,472 rupees per kg, down from the previous session's
highest level in a week of 58,730 rupees.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Friday Thursday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,875 30,625
Silver .999/kg 59,625 58,904
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)