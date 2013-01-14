MUMBAI Jan 14 Gold importers in India retreated
after picking up bargains last week as prices steadied on
Monday, when the harvest festival started in the world's biggest
buyer of bullion.
* The harvest festival in India is a period during which
demand for gold from rural areas goes up due to higher
disposable income from sale of agricultural goods. Weddings are
also slated to begin later in the month and continue until May.
* "The market is slow compared with the previous week due to
the holiday mood," said Ketan Shroff, director with Penta Gold,
a Mumbai-based wholesaler. "If prices go down from here, there
will be more buying."
* Gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) was 0.03 percent lower at 30,781 rupees per 10
grams on Monday, as firm overseas leads were offset by a
stronger rupee in the domestic market.
* Global gold edged up after a sharp correction in the
previous session, buoyed by a stronger euro and physical buying
from China. The rupee, which strengthened on Monday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver rose 0.44 percent to trade at 58,455 rupees
per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Monday Friday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,770 30,870
Silver .999/kg 59,435 59,455
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)