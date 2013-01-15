MUMBAI, Jan 15 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, kept to the sidelines after
the harvest festival as prices edged higher in line with global
markets and a weaker rupee, traders said on Tuesday.
* The harvest festival in India is a period during which
demand for gold from rural areas goes up due to higher
disposable income from sale of agricultural goods. Weddings are
also slated to begin later in the month and continue until May.
* "Buying is still dull, and there is no real demand," said
a dealer with a bullion importing private bank in Mumbai.
* At 0910 GMT, the most-active gold for February delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.42 percent higher at
30,868 rupees per 10 grams.
* Global gold rose 1 percent to top $1,683 per ounce, taking
a cue from Federal Reserve comments late Monday that suggested
the central bank was in no hurry to withdraw monetary stimulus.
The rupee, which traded weaker on Tuesday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.84 percent
higher at 59,235 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Tuesday Monday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,930 30,760
Silver .999/kg 60,350 59,428
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)