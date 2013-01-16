MUMBAI, Jan 16 Gold importers in India booked
deals to stock up for the upcoming wedding season as prices
continued to trade in narrow ranges. Silver eased after hitting
its near one-month crest.
* Weddings in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal,
are slated to start later this week and continue until May.
* "Wedding season demand is there in the market as prices
are in the same range and reasonably accepted in the market,"
said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.03 percent lower at 30,860
rupees per 10 grams at 0855 GMT. Helped by a weaker rupee and
global leads, it had hit a high of 30,934 rupees, a level last
seen on Jan. 11, earlier in the session.
* The rupee, which was weaker on Wednesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Gold in the overseas market edged higher towards a near
two-week high hit in the previous session on expectations easy
global monetary policies will continue.
* Silver for March delivery was 0.20 percent lower
at 59,342 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 59,630 rupees,
a level not seen before Dec. 20.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,160 30,915
Silver .999/kg 60,800 60,295
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)