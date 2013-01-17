MUMBAI, Jan 17 Gold importers in India continued
to stock up the yellow metal for weddings as prices fell from
the highest level in a week after the rupee strengthened. Silver
also fell from its one-month high.
* The wedding season in India, the world's biggest buyer of
the metal, is slated to start later this week and will continue
until May. Festivals also take place during this period. The
federal government has hinted at further increasing the import
duty on gold from the current 4 percent.
* "Good number of deals are happening today as rupee has
appreciated ... there was no buying or enquiries yesterday,"
said a dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.55 percent lower at 30,723
rupees per 10 grams at 0919 GMT, weighed by a stronger rupee.
* The rupee rose on Thursday after the country's oil
minister said the government would allow oil marketing companies
to set diesel prices. The local currency plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* In the overseas market, gold traded steady as investors,
concerned about the duration of ultra-loose monetary policy,
refrained from betting big.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.83
percent lower at 59,221 rupees per kg, easing from the previous
day's one-month high of 59,787 rupees, a level last seen on Dec.
20.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,070 31,090
Silver .999/kg 60,830 60,675
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)