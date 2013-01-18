MUMBAI, Jan 18 Gold prices fell further on
Friday to stay near their lowest level in a month, weighed by a
stronger rupee amid flat overseas markets, prompting importers
to stock up the yellow metal for the wedding season. Silver also
declined.
* The wedding season in India, the world's biggest buyer of
gold, started this week and will continue until May. Festivals
also take place during this period.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a low of 30,610 rupees per 10
grams, a level last seen on Dec. 20. The contract was trading
0.36 percent lower at 30,646 rupees at 0817 GMT.
* "Today morning, rupee gave good support for bullion
customers ... People who have stocked are eyeing the benefit of
customs duty hike," said a dealer with a private bank dealing in
bullion in Mumbai.
* India witnessed a huge surge in imports of gold in the
first week of January, when the finance minister hinted at a
hike in import duty from the current 4 percent. The rupee has
been appreciating since Jan. 8 on the back of a slew of measures
taken by the government, such as partial de-regulation of diesel
prices.
* A strong rupee makes the dollar-quoted yellow metal
cheaper for local holders.
* "We are likely to see the same challenges facing the
Indian market, with local buyers at the mercy of the rupee's
direction against the dollar, and amid the constant threat of
government intervention," said Joni Teves from UBS.
* Imports may fall by 25 percent this year if, as expected,
the government again raises the duty on the precious metal, a
trade body head said on Thursday.
* Silver for March delivery was 0.33 percent lower
at 59,415 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Friday Thursday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,860 31,060
Silver .999/kg 60,871 60,780
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)